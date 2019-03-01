The vice president says there are court decisions, not only in the Philippines but also is Switzerland and the US, to prove that the Marcosses stashed ill-gotten wealth

Published 4:15 PM, March 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo said court decisions here and abroad are enough proof that the Marcoses amassed ill-gotten wealth.

Robredo made the statement in response to the claim of President Rodrigo Duterte that allegations of ill-gotten wealth against ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos was not yet proven.

“Hindi totoo na walang proof, kasi marami nang kasong nadesisyunan. Alam natin iyon. Marami nang kasong nadesisyunan, hindi lang dito sa Pilipinas, pero pati mga courts sa Switzerland at saka sa US, na mayroon nang judgment,” she said in an interview Thursday with DYMD 93.7 Energy FM in Dumaguete City.

(It's not true that there is no proof because there have been many court decisions. We all know that. There were court decisions not only here in the Philippines but in courts in Switzerland and the US as well. There have been judgements.)

“’Di ba pinapabayad niya sila, pinapabalik iyong perang ninakaw? In fact, mayroon nang mga victims ng Martial Law na nakatanggap na ng bayad. So hindi ko alam kung saan nanggagaling iyong statement na iyon. Kasi ano naman, official records iyong mga desisyon ng mga korte, na sinasabi na talagang may kasalanan, kaya nga pinapabalik iyong pera,” added Robredo.

(Didn't he ask them to pay, to return the money they stole. In fact, there are victims of Martial Law who have been compensated. So I don't know where that statement came from. There are official records of those court decisions, that say they're guilty. That is why are being told to return the money.)

At a mayor's convention on Wednesday, February 27, Duterte said: "What they want to say is that Marcos was a dictator, that he stole.... Until now you have not proven anything except to sequester and sell. Hindi mo nga sigurado kung talagang kay Marcos ba 'yan (You are not even sure if that really belongs to Marcos)."

In response, Robredo said there have been numerous court decisions proving this in the Philippines and abroad, including from the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.

Republic Act No. 10368 or the Human Rights Victims Reparation and Recognition Act of 2013 states that the reparation for the victims of Martial Law will come from some P10 billion that the Marcoses hid in Swiss banks – funds that were ordered to be transferred back to the Philippines.

Duterte also recently approved a Congress resolution extending the validity of funds to compensate Marcos-era Martial Law victims. The joint resolution extends the maintenance, availability, and release of the funds for victims of human rights violations until December 31, 2019.

Robredo has been vocal in her criticism of the Marcoses on key issues. These include the billions stolen from the nation’s coffers and the human rights abuses recorded during Martial Law. She has also opposed moves of the administration to help the family revise history – notably the burial of the late dictator at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Robredo beat the late dictator’s some, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, in the 2016 vice presidential race. The younger Marcos filed a protest before the Electoral Tribunal contesting that result. The case is still being heard. – Rappler.com