Published 4:20 PM, March 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan on Friday, March 1, convicted Samar 2nd District Representative Milagrosa Tan of 8 counts of graft.

The court sentenced Tan to a maximum jail term of 115 years for graft and malversation of public funds over the anomalous purchase medicines when she was Samar governor.

When she was Samar governor, Tan approved the purchase drugs and emergency supplies from Zybermed Medi Pharma.

The Ombudsman said that based on its investigation, the company did not have a license to operate in Catbalogan City.

Moreover, the Ombudsman said the purchases were not necessary.

Tan can still appeal the decision and can post a bail bond of P230,000 while pursuing the reversal of her conviction. – Rappler.com