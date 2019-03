Despite the ongoing rehabilitation, Boracay's White Beach still lands 9th spot in the Top 25 Asia's best beaches list of the TripAdvisor’s 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards

Published 9:34 AM, March 02, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – Amid Boracay's ongoing rehabilitation, the White Beach remains in the Top 25 Asia’s best beaches rankings of the TripAdvisor’s 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards.

The popular travel website described the 4-kilometer main beach as “calm, warm waters, gently sloping sand, very relaxing...possibly the most beautiful beach in Asia.”

Boracay was ranked 9th out of 25 beaches in Asia. It is the only Philippine beach recognized among the highest rated beach destinations in Asia. In 2018, the White Beach was listed 2nd best beach in Asia.

Yapak Beach (Puka Shell Beach) of Boracay Island also took the 25th spot.

Two other Philippine beaches which made it to this year's elite list. These are Nacpan Beach at No. 13, and Las Cabanas Beach at No. 22, both in El Nido, Palawan.

The TripAdvisor’s list ranked Radhanagar Beach in Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands the top beach in Asia, while Kelingking Beach in Nusa Penida, Bali came in second. Nai Harn Beach in Thailand got the 3rd spot and Agonda Beach in India took the 4th place.

Bentota Beach in Sri Lanka was ranked 5th, PhraNang Cave Beach in Ao Nang, Thailand placed 6th, Varca Beach of India came in 7th, Karon Beach of Thailand took the 8th spot and Ngapali Beach of Myanmar was ranked 10th. The other winners in Top 25 best Asia beaches were Cavelossim Beach, India (11th); Kata Beach, Thailand (12th); Mirissa Beach, Sri Lanka (14th); Nusa Dua Beach, Indonesia (15th); Thong Nai Pai Beach, Surat Thani Province (16th); An Bang Beach, Vietnam (17th); Benaulim Beach, India (18th); Passikudah Beach, Sri Lanka (19th); Haeundae Beach, South Korea (20th); Pandawa Beach, Indonesia (21st); Hikkaduwa Beach, Sri Lanka (23rd) and Selong Balanak, Indonesia (24th).

The TripAdvisor's ranking of beaches was determined by the quality and quantity of reviews and rankings for beach destinations, restaurants, hotels, and attractions on the islands, and the traveler booking interest. – Rappler.com