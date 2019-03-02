1,962 of 54% of the people arrested are civilians

Published 1:48 PM, March 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - A total of 2,075 persons have been arrested in over 6 weeks due to increased police operations for the 2019 midterm elections, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

These arrests were made from January 13, the start of the election period, until February 27 said the PNP report released on Thursday, February 28. (READ: Comelec, police inspect checkpoints as 2019 election period begins)

Most of those arrests were during Police Patrol Response (54% or 1,130 people).

The other arrests were due to search warrants (18% or 369 people), Oplan Bakal / Sita / Galugad, etc. (17% or 354 people), checkpoints (10% or 199), and warrant of arrest (1% or 23 people).

Those arrested were mostly civilians (1,962 people), followed by security guards (41), government or elected officials (27), PNP (22), threat groups (10), other law enforcement agencies (5), Armed Forces of the Philippines (3), and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (1). There were no members of the Bureau of Fire Protection or foreign nationals arrested.

The PNP also reported 1,692 total number of firearms confiscated, recovered, or surrendered, and 13,699 total number of deadly weapons seized.

During the election period, the Comelec enforces a number of election-related bans, including the following: (LIST: 2019 election-related bans)

Alteration of territory of a precinct or the establishment of a new precinct

Transfer or movement of officers and employees in the civil service

Gun ban, or the bearing of firearms or other deadly weapons, unless authorized by the Comelec

Use of security personnel/bodyguards by candidates, unless authorized by the Comelec

Organization of reaction forces, strike forces, etc.

Suspension of elective local officials

Filipinos can vote officials into more than 18,000 positions on election day, May 19. – Rappler.com