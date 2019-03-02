Current Dangerous Drugs Board chief Catalino Cuy confirms the news, saying Villar passed away Friday night, March 1

Published 5:15 PM, March 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Former Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) chairman Antonio "Bebot" Villar Jr has passed away, DDB chief Catalino Cuy confirmed to Rappler on Saturday, March 2.

Relaying a message he received earlier Saturday, Cuy said Villar passed away Friday night, March 1. The cause of his death is still being confirmed.

Cuy said Villar's remains will be brought to the Cosmopolitan Chapels in Quezon City, before being taken to his hometown in Pangasinan. Villar served as mayor of Sto. Tomas, Pangasinan.

Villar was DDB chief under the Aquino administration, and head of the Presidential Anti-Smuggling Group under the Arroyo administration.

In 2013, Villar accused a German and Thai doctors of botching his stem cell treatment, supposedly causing him to fall ill. – with a report from Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com