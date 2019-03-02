But discussions are still ongoing as to whether Grade 6 completers in the future should have a 'moving-up' ceremony instead of a graduation ceremony

Published 9:43 PM, March 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Saturday, March 2, said Grade 6 completers for school year 2018-2019 will have a graduation ceremony as their end-of-school-year rites.

DepEd made the clarification after it initially said only Grade 12 completers will have a graduation ceremony while Grade 6 completers will have a "moving-up" ceremony.

"The end-of-school-year rites for Grade 6 completers this school year 2018-2019 shall be a graduation ceremony," Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in a DepEd memorandum dated March 1.

The same memorandum, however, noted that discussions are still ongoing as to whether Grade 6 completers in the future should have a "moving-up" ceremony instead of a graduation ceremony.

"The moving-up" ceremony instead of a graduation for Grade 6 completers is under discussion by the Executive Committee. Should this be approved, DepEd assures all concerned that this will be announced with sufficient lead time."

Below are the end-of-school-year rites of the following grade levels:

Kindergarten - Moving-up ceremony

Grade 6 - Graduation

Grade 10 - Moving-up ceremony

Grade 12 students from schools with DepEd-approved K to 12 transition plan - Graduation

Grade 12 students from schools with permit to operate senior high school since 2014 - Graduation

Grade 12 students from international schools with K to 12 program - Graduation

These events should be scheduled not earlier than April 1, 2019 and not later than April 5, 2019, DepEd said.

Briones added that for public schools, expenses related to these events should be charged to the school’s maintenance and other operating expenses. DepEd personnel are not allowed to collect fees for their respective graduation and moving-up ceremonies.

The theme for the 2019 ceremonies is "Pagkakaisa sa Pagkakaiba-iba: Kalidad na Edukasyon para sa Lahat (Unity in Diversity: Quality Education for All)," which highlights the role of K to 12 in developing Filipinos.

DepEd said schools may translate the theme into their respective mother tongues. – Rappler.com