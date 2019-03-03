The turtles are found in abandoned suitcases at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Published 11:10 PM, March 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Around 1,500 live turtles were found hidden in 4 abandoned suitcases at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on Sunday, March 3.

The suitcases are believed to belong to a still unidentified passenger who arrived at the NAIA Terminal 2 from Hong Kong.

The Bureau of Customs intercepted the luggage and found several species of turtles such as star tortoises, red-footed tortoises, sulcata tortoises, and red-eared sliders. Some were even duct-taped.

The smuggling of the turtles is a violation of Republic Act No. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act. (READ: ASEAN wages war against illegal wildlife trade)

The incident coincided with World Wildlife Day, held every March 3 to "celebrate and raise awareness of the world's wild animals and plants."

The turtles were turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' Wildlife Traffic Monitoring Unit for safekeeping.

