Metro Manila cops seize thousands of tablets of ecstasy and kilos of marijuana in a Loyola Heights condominium unit

Published 1:20 PM, March 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Party drugs worth P14 million were seized by Metro Manila cops in Quezon City on Monday, March 4.

According to the report by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO)'s drug enforcement unit (DEU), they conducted a buy-bust operation at around 8:30 am at the Studio A Condominium, which was at the corner of Xaverville Avenue and Esteban Abada Street, right next to Katipunan Avenue.

Cops arrested a certain Evette Tividad and confiscated the following party drugs

3,500 pieces of ecstasy tablets weighing 2.5 kilograms (kg) worth P5.25 million

2.5 kg of kush (high-grade marijuana) worth P3.75 million

25 liters of liquid ecstasy worth P5 million

Tividad was identified by the NCRPO DEU as a member of a drug gang "operating in the whole areas of Metro Manila." It took cops one month to track her movements before implementing the buy-bust operation.

NCRPO chief Director Guillermo Eleazar said in an interview after the operation that Tividad was a "major distributor" of party drugs in Quezon City. She also allegedly kept connections with club owners in the city.

NCRPO said it will file cases for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act against Tividad. – Rappler.com