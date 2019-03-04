The fire hits a one-story warehouse at the military camp

Published 4:37 PM, March 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A storage facility inside Camp Aguinaldo caught fire on Monday, March 4 – during the first week of Fire Prevention Month.

According to a report from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire spread at 2:41 pm, and peaked at first alarm level at 2:56 pm.

As more firefighters arrived, the flames were declared under control at 3:22 pm, and were declared completely out by 3:29 pm.

The fire hit a one-story warehouse at the military camp, with the spark believed to have come from a stockpile of office supplies. It is unclear what other items were kept at the warehouse aside from office materials.

The BFP initially estimated the damage to amount to about P30,0000. – Rappler.com