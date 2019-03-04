The two-seater Cessna 172 trainer plane encounters an engine problem, causing its abrupt landing in Nueva Ecija

Published 7:17 PM, March 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A trainer plane bearing call sign RP-C2847 crash-landed in a rice field in Talavera, Nueva Ecija on Monday, March 4, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

CAAP said the Cessna 172 plane encountered an engine problem which prompted its abrupt landing in Nueva Ecija.

The two-seater training plane, operated by Fast Aviation Academy, left Lingayen Airport in Pangasinan at 7:45 am and was supposed to arrive in Cabanatuan before flying back.

CAAP said both flight instructor Boni Sorgon and student pilot Maria Thalia Zeph Limpin were uninjured.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board. – Rappler.com