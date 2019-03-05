Private establishments that fail to implement the new policy will face fines and business permit suspension or revocation

Published 6:29 PM, March 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista recently approved an ordinance mandating private and public establishments to provide courtesy seats for persons with disabilities (PWDs), pregnant women, and senior citizens.

"Despite the existence of national laws and other ordinances establishing special lanes and other privileges for the said sectors, there is still a need to extend additional reasonable accommodation in all private and public establishments in keeping up with their special needs and concerns," the Quezon City local government said in a statement Tuesday, March 5.

The local ordinance, introduced by councilors Donato Matias and Franz Pumaren, requires all establishments in Quezon City to provide a courtesy seat signage in the designated seats. Other persons occupying the courtesy seats must give way to PWDs, pregnant women, and senior citizens.

Private establishments that fail to implement the new policy will face the following:

First offense: notice of warning

Second offense: fine of P5,000 and/or a 6-month suspension of business permit

Third offense: fine of P5,000 and/or revocation of business permit

All government institutions in Quezon City, meanwhile, will receive a warning from the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs, the Persons with Disability Affairs Office, and the Social Services Development Department on the first offense, and corresponding penalties for subsequent offenses. – Rappler.com

Priority seats image via Shutterstock