Fortune Isaac Imperial is in critical condition after motorcycle-riding gunmen shot him several times while aboard his vehicle on Monday night, March 4

Published 11:05 PM, March 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Fortune Isaac Imperial, a councilor of Barangay Tinago in Naga City, is in critical condition after he was ambushed Monday night, March 4, by motorcycle-riding gunmen in Makati City.

According to the police report, the suspects shot Imperial several times while he was aboard a black Mitsubishi Mirage G4 along Finlandia Street, Barangay San Isidro, Makati City, at around 11 pm Monday. The suspects then fled toward Dela Rosa Street.

Imperial's friend Crayon Ong was also in the vehicle with the victim. He said Imperial was seated beside the driver.

Chief Inspector Gideon Ines Jr, Assistant Chief of Police for Operations of Makati City, said Imperial is in critical condition. He was rushed to St Clare's Medical Center, also in Makati City.

Ong told the police that Imperial moved with his family to Manila in 2018. They currently reside in Parañaque City.

Ines said Imperial was nabbed in November 2018 during a buy-bust operation in Naga City.

"Nasa drug watchlist siya. May nare-receive daw na threats si Imperial kaya lumipat sila rito sa Maynila, ayon kay Ong," said Ines, who is now coordinating with Naga City police to check on Imperial's case.

(He's in the drug watchlist. According to Ong, he received threats, that's why they moved to Manila.) – Rappler.com