(UPDATED) Metro Manila police chief Director Guillermo Eleazar has relieved newbie cop Marlo Quibete and the other members of the Eastern Police District's Drug Enforcement Unit

Published 11:29 AM, March 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Police have arrested a fellow cop who allegedly extorted money from the family of a drug suspect in exchange for the latter's freedom.

The Regional Special Operations Unit National Capital Region Police Office (RSOU-NCRPO) said in an initial repot that Police Officer 2 Marlo Quibete was arrested in an entrapment operation on Wednesday, March 6, based on the complaint of the family he allegedly victimized.

Quibete is a member of the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) of the Eastern Police District (EPD), which is tasked to lead all anti-drug operations in the district.

The partner of the drug suspect claimed that Quibete initially tried to extort P200,000 from them but when she told him they could not raise the funds, he agreed to accept whatever they had, ABS-CBN reported.

Quibete's unit allegedly got a motorcycle and a gold necklace from the family.

During the presentation of the cop to the media on Wednesday, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Guillermo Eleazar said that he will sack all members of Quibete's unit, which is headed by Chief Inspector Allan Miparanum. They may face robbery and extortion charges.

Eleazar bawled out Quibete as he interrogated the cop in front of the media at the NCRPO headquarters. He grabbed the cop's hair to tilt his bowed head so that the media could see his face, then grabbed his collar as Eleazar ordered the cop to stand up.

"Wala ka bang kinakatakutan (Have you no fear)?" asked Eleazar who shouted expletives at the cop.

When Quibete claimed he acted alone, in response to Eleazar's question, the NCRPO chief asked for the cop's cell phone and read aloud a text message exchange that suggested others in the unit were involved too.

"Ano ka? Tumingin ka! Galit ka? Ha?...Anong iniisip mo at ginawa mo 'yun? Di ba palagi ko na lang sinasabi sa inyo? 'Di 'nyo ba nakikita yung nahuhuling pulis na iba?" an enraged Eleazar told Quibete

(What are you? Look at me! Are you angry?...What were you thinking when you did that? Didn't I always remind warn all of you? Didn't you see how other cops who were arrested?) – Rappler.com