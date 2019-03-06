The Pasay Police Station 1 drug enforcement team allegedly demanded P100,000 from the family of a detained drug suspect in exchange for freedom

Published 12:21 PM, March 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The entire anti-drug team of the Pasay City Police Station 1 was sacked on Wednesday, March 6, after allegedly extorting from the family of a detained drug suspect in exchange for freedom.

According to the report from the police Counterintelligence Task Force (CITF), they received a complaint from a certain Joan dela Torre who alleged that her partner George Revilla was arrested by the Pasay station's drug enforcement team (SDET) then demanded P100,000 for his freedom.

The entrapment occurred early morning March 6, led by Metro Manila police chief Director Guillermo Eleazar. Dela Torre handed P100,000 as boodle money before cops barged into the scene.

Only one policeman was arrested: Police Officer III Sajid Anwar Nasser.

Some 6 other cops were inside the police station during the sting but were able to escape counterintelligence cops. They also took the P100,000 boodle money with them.

Cops are currently in pursuit of the escaped policemen, but Eleazar has already ordered the firing of all members of the drug team as a pre-emptive measure.

The police chief of Pasay City, Senior Superintendent Noel Flores has also been relieved for command responsibility.