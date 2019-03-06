Senior Police Officer 3 Mikie Espina is pronounced dead on arrival at the South General Hospital in Naga City, Cebu

MANILA, Philippines – A policeman was shot dead in Talisay City, Cebu, on Wednesday, March 6.

According to the police report, Senior Police Officer 3 Mikie Espina was gunned down in Barangay Dumlong in Talisay City at around 12:20 pm on Wednesday.

Responding cops brought Espina to the South General Hospital in Naga City, Cebu, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Cops have yet to gather more details on the incident, as well as the motive behind it.

Cebu policemen have launched a manhunt for the suspects. – Rappler.com