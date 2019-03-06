President Rodrigo Duterte says he's got the back of Metro Manila top cop Guillermo Eleazar, who was caught on video grabbing an allegedly corrupt cop by the hair and shouting at him

Published 9:27 PM, March 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is all for National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Guillermo Eleazar's outburst at a cop accused of extorting from a drug suspect.

"Sabihin mo kay Eleazar, okay 'yun. Eh ano ba naman 'yung ganun-ganun," said Duterte, recalling how Eleazar grabbed the hair of Police Officer 2 Marlo Quibete to make him face the media. (Tell Eleazar, that move was okay. So what if he did that?)

"Sabi mo, I have his back covered," added the Chief Executive. (Tell him I've got his back.)

Eleazar, a two-star police general, had tried to make an example out of Quibete, shouting expletives at him and making him stand up while he was being admonished.

A video of his outburst made rounds on social media. Eleazar later apologized for it, but said Quibete deserved what he got.

Quibete and the rest of the Eastern Police District's (EPD) drug enforcement unit (DEU) had been relieved after he was caught at an entrapment operation on Wednesday.

The partner of a drug suspect claimed that Quibete initially tried to extort P200,000 from them but when she told him they could not raise the funds, he agreed to accept whatever they had. – Rappler.com