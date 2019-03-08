Watch Rappler's interview with NCRPO chief Guillermo Eleazar on Friday, March 8

Published 9:13 AM, March 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Securing Metro Manila is one of the most difficult tasks of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The Philippines' busiest and most densely-populated region is the center of the illegal drugs trade in the country. In recent days, policemen have arrested fellow cops involved in crime.

Rappler speaks to the man entrusted with securing the capital region, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Guillermo Eleazar, on how he plans to cleanse their ranks, continue the relentless anti-drug campaign, and help ensure peaceful and orderly elections in Metro Manila in May.

