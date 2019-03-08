Phivolcs says no damage is expected after the earthquake

Published 12:43 AM, March 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolted Surigao del Norte on Friday night, March 8, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected after the quake, which was tectonic in origin, hit Burgos, Surigao del Norte, at 11:06 pm Friday.

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity V - Burgos, Surigao del Norte; Surigao City; Dinagat Island

Intensity IV - Butuan City; Abuyog, Leyte, Hinunangan, San Francisco, San Ricardo, Tacloban City, Southern Leyte

Intensity II - Camiguin Island

Instrumental intensities:

Intensity III - Palo, Leyte; Borongan City; Cebu City; Gingoog City

Intensity II - Argao City

Intensity I - Alabel, Sarangani: Cagayan de Oro City; Cebu City; San Francisco, Cebu; Ormoc City

Phivolcs said no damage is expected after the earthquake. – Rappler.com