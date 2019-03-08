Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Surigao del Norte
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolted Surigao del Norte on Friday night, March 8, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected after the quake, which was tectonic in origin, hit Burgos, Surigao del Norte, at 11:06 pm Friday.
The following intensities were reported:
- Intensity V - Burgos, Surigao del Norte; Surigao City; Dinagat Island
- Intensity IV - Butuan City; Abuyog, Leyte, Hinunangan, San Francisco, San Ricardo, Tacloban City, Southern Leyte
- Intensity II - Camiguin Island
Instrumental intensities:
- Intensity III - Palo, Leyte; Borongan City; Cebu City; Gingoog City
- Intensity II - Argao City
- Intensity I - Alabel, Sarangani: Cagayan de Oro City; Cebu City; San Francisco, Cebu; Ormoc City
Phivolcs said no damage is expected after the earthquake. – Rappler.com