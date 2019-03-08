Check out the list of affected barangays in Makati, Marikina, Pasig, Pateros, Taguig, Mandaluyong, Quezon City, Rizal, and San Juan

Published 6:59 AM, March 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After the backlash over the unannounced water service interruption in parts of Metro Manila and Rizal, Manila Water released an updated list of areas which will have little to no water supply in the coming days.

On its social media accounts, Manila Water said the service interruptions were caused by the operational adjustments to address the decline of La Mesa dam's water level.

The announcement only cited the time of the service interruptions and did not specify when the water supply will be restored to normal.

Check out the list of affected areas below:

SERVICE ADVISORY: List of affected areas caused by the operational adjustments to address the continuous decline of La Mesa Dam water level.



Please let us know if you have been experiencing low water pressure or no water supply outside your schedule. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/outU1xjTFT — Manila Water (@ManilaWaterPH) March 8, 2019

If your area is not on the list but is experiencing water supply problems, Manila Water urged customers to report the incident to their hotline 1627 or on their social media accounts.

The company has already apologized for the inconvenience.

“We released announcements last Monday that we will implement operational adjustments that may result in low pressure to no water in certain areas. This is to address the continued decline in the water level at La Mesa Dame due to minimal inflows,” Manila Water said.

Manila Water also explained that it did simulations, but the actual customer experience came out different.

The company urged customers to use water more responsibly and wisely in light of El Niño. – Rappler.com