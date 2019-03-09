Published 6:34 PM, March 09, 2019
STATE VISIT. North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un waves as he arrives to board his his train at the Dong Dang railway station in Lang Son, Vietnam, on March 2, 2019. Photo by Ye Aung Thu/AFP
ILLEGAL TRADE. A girl holds up an elephant's ivory tusk during a ceremony held by authorities to destroy confiscated ivory and wildlife parts in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 3, 2019. Photo by Sai Aung Main/AFP
CARNIVAL. The 'Mocidade Alegre' samba school performs on the second night of the carnival at the Sambodrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 3, 2019. Photo by Miguel Schincariol/AFP
FESTIVAL PREPS. A Nepali sadhu (Hindu holy man) applies face paint near the Pashupatinath temple during the Hindu festival Maha Shivaratri in Kathmandu on March 4, 2019. Photo by Prakash Mathema/AFP
PINK LAKE. Visitors take a photo of a lake that has turned a vivid pink thanks to extreme salt levels further exacerbated by hot weather in a startling natural phenomena that resembles a toxic spill in Melbourne, Australia, on March 4, 2019. Photo by William West/AFP
CARNIVAL PERFORMERS. Members of the Unidos da Tijuca samba school during the first night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 4, 2019. Photo by Carl de Souza/AFP
COMEBACK. Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido looks at his wife Fabiana Rosales during a rally upon their return in Caracas on March 4, 2019. Photo by Donaldo Barros/Juan Guaido's Photography service/AFP
LEAVING HOME. A woman in crutches stands beside a child as evacuees from the Islamic State group's embattled holdout of Baghouz arrive at a screening area held by the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Deir Ezzor on March 5, 2019. Photo by Bulent Kilic/AFP
CATWALK. British model Cara Delevingne (C) presents a creation by Chanel during the Women's Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Grand Palais turned into a wintry village in Paris on March 5, 2019. Photo by Christophe Archambault/AFP
RUNNING LOW. The water level at the La Mesa dam in Quezon City has fallen to 69.35 feet from its 78 ft normal level on March 6, 2019, following months of very little rain. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
ASH WEDNESDAY. Catholic devotees touch a crucifix as they pray at the National Shrine of the Mother of Perpetual Help in Parañaque on March 6, 2019. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
MAN BEHIND THE SCIENCE. Some of Albert Einstein's manuscript pages are currently on display in the Givat Ram Hebrew University of Jerusalem to mark his 140th birthday on March 6, 2019. Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP
INVESTIGATION. Members of the Department of Justice investigation panel on March 8, 2019, inspect the magnetic lifters involved in the drug smuggling at the Bureau of Customs at the Manila International Container Port. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler
CONCESSION ROAD. Tourists and residents flock to Baguio City's Session Road to appreciate local crafts and products being sold during a trade fair on March 8, 2019. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
WOMEN'S MARCH. Activists from Gabriela push a carriage with an effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte as they march to Malacanang Palace to commemorate International Women's Day on March 8, 2019. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
