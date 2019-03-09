Others deemed as honorary members of PNPA classes during their annual homecoming are Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and senatorial candidate Francis Tolentino

Published 8:42 PM, March 09, 2019

CAVITE, Philippines – A senior police official, a presidential-son-in-law, a Cabinet member, and an administration senatorial candidate have joined the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Alumni Association as its newest honorary members during its homecoming in Camp Castañeda on Saturday, March 9.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Guillermo Eleazar was adopted by the PNPA Class 1989, while Manases Carpio, the husband of presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, was adopted by Class 1999. (IN PHOTOS: A homecoming for the PNP Academy's Lakans, Lakambinis)

Senatorial candidate Francis Tolentino was adopted by Class 1993, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar by Class 1994, and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque by Class 2008.

Among these personalities, only Eleazar was seen at the event. They were among the over 100 new honorary members of various PNPA classes this year.

Politicians who are honorary members of PNPA classes – especially those running for elective posts – are often seen attending such events during an election year, but this did not appear to be the case this year.

Classes adopt a new member upon the consensus of its members. Adopted alumni range from businessmen to politicians.

In an interview with reporters, PNPA Alumni Association President Abdel Castillo said this was done to strengthen fraternity within batches as well as the PNPA’s ties with communities. – Rappler.com