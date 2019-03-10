The vendor is accused of harassing the daughter-in-law of Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin after she refused to buy fish balls

Published 2:17 PM, March 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A fish ball vendor was arrested in Makati City for allegedly harassing the son and daughter-in-law of Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin, police said on Sunday, March 10.

According to a police report, Bersamin's daughter-in-law Bianca encountered the fish ball vendor at around 4 pm on Saturday, March 9, while she was on her way home in Barangay Bel Air, Makati City. The vendor asked her to buy fish balls, but she declined, apparently prompting the man to harass her.

"Investigation disclosed that Lucas Bersamin Jr, 37 years old, surgeon...came to rescue his wife Bianca Bersamin, who is in distress after being shouted by a street vendor," the police report read.

"The son of Chief Justice Bersamin argued with the vendor after the latter harassed his wife," Makati deputy chief for operations Chief Inspector Gideon Ines said in Filipino.

During their argument, the vendor allegedly tried to pull something from his waist, sparking fear in the couple. Lucas Jr rushed to policemen in the area and had the vendor arrested.

It turned out that the seller carried no firearms and just tried to scare away the couple.

The suspect was identified as Conrado Bingco, 38, a resident of Makati. He has been detained in the Makati City Police Station and is set to face charges of unjust vexation and grave threat. Ines said he admitted to harassing the Bersamin couple. – Rappler.com