Suspected gunman Edgardo Luib is arrested in Santo Tomas, Batangas on Tuesday, March 5

Published 9:51 AM, March 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The suspected gunman in the killing of prominent businessman Dominic Sytin has been arrested by the Philippine National Police (PNP), top cop Director General Oscar Albayalde announced on Monday, March 11.

"I am pleased to announce the solution of the high-profile murder of Mr Dominic Sytin," Albayalde said in a briefing in Camp Crame.

The PNP caught alleged gunman Edgardo Luib on Tuesday, March 5, after tracking him in a house where he stayed with his live-in partner in Santo Tomas, Batangas.

Albayalde said cops were able to identify him, thanks to a witness who came forward on February 4 and gave them a tip. Details of this tip have yet to be disclosed, but Albayalde said a .45-caliber pistol recovered from Luib matched bullet shells recovered from the scene of Sytin's murder.

Sytin was shot in the evening in Subic, Zambales right outside the Lighthouse Resort and Hotel on November 28. He was declared dead on the spot.

Sytin was the president and founder of United Auctioneers, a company engaged in the importation of secondhand vehicles. – Rappler.com