Fathers Flavie Villanueva, Robert Reyes, and Albert Alejo expose death threats they have recently received under the watch of President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 2:15 PM, March 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – More Catholic priests came out on Monday, March 11, to expose death threats against them under the watch of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Fathers Flavie Villanueva, Robert Reyes, and Albert Alejo appeared in a press conference at the Saint Vincent School of Theology in Tandang Sora, Quezon City, to report death threats they have recently received.

In the press conference, the priests showed copies of text messages they have received, cursing at them, Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, and Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David.

LOOK: Samples of death threats received by Archbishop Socrates Villegas, Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, and Jesuit priest Father Albert Alejo @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/UeFFDdJV0Q — Paterno Esmaquel II (@paterno_II) March 11, 2019

This comes after David, one of the bishops most critical of drug war killings, confirmed that he recently received death threats. (READ: Caloocan diocese prays for Bishop David's safety: 'Sasamahan namin siya')

Malacañang distanced itself from the death threats received by David, but critics said Duterte's words emboldened threats against Catholic priests. (READ: Duterte said kill the bishops – and his word became flesh)

More to follow. – Rappler.com