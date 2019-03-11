Resolution No. 03-2019 also bans the construction, development, and operation of coal-fired power plants in San Juan, La Union

Published March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Today, residents of San Juan in La Union are celebrating a win over coal.

The municipal council of San Juan, as presided by Vice Mayor Michael Magsaysay on Monday afternoon, March 11, passed an ordinance declaring the municipality coal-free via a unanimous vote.

Authored by councilor Miguel Corleone Magsaysay, the Resolution No. 03-2019 declares the municipality of San Juan an environmental-friendly, coal-free, and clean, renewable energy-using municipality.

This also bans the construction, development, and operation of coal-fired power plants in San Juan.

According to Tina Antonio, one of the resource speakers invited by the council during its readings, "the ordinance is a collective opposition to potential and existing coal-dependent industries, as well as a call for developers to seek alternative sources of energy generation."

She also said that the ordinance gives additional scrutiny to the initial permitting process required to make coal-dependent developments in this municipality.

In short, dadaan sila sa butas ng karayom (they will have to go through a rigid process) before they can get approvals, Antonio said.

She also urged her fellow locals in the province to be wary of leaders who are either pro-coal or neutral.

"As voters, we are obligated to protect ourselves. This means we should also vote for leaders who could protect us," she said.

La Union's anti-coal groups legal council Romeo Camacho is equally happy, adding that this is a very welcome development.

"With the Manifesto issued by Bishop Daniel O. Presto and the clergy of La Union, the Resolution of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, La Union Chapter both condemning the proposed CFPP and then this, we feel invigorated and elated for finally our vision of a coal-free La Union is slowly being realzed," he said.

Aside from Antonio, environmental literacy advocate Crispin Corpuz, retired scientist Ruben Guieb, and co-founder of Koalisyon Isalbar Ti Pintas Ti La Union Cris Palabay also shared their expertise before the council. – Rappler.com