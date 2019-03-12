The Duterte administration experiences marked improvements in the subject of 'promoting women's rights' according to a Social Weather Stations survey

Published 9:27 AM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The last quarter of 2018 was a good one for the Duterte administration, in terms of gaining satisfaction for its performance among Filipinos.

A Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed that 76% of Filipinos were satisfied with the Duterte administration, giving it a net satisfaction rating of +66. In SWS categories, this is a "very good" rating.

The survey was conducted from December 16 to 19 last year. The net satisfaction rating achieved by the Duterte administration is 16 points higher than its rating 3 months ago, in September 2018.

For the poll, SWS conducted face-to-face interviews with 1,440 adults nationwide. SWS reported a sampling error margin of ±5% each for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Its sampling error margin for national percentages is ±2.6%

Scores high in women's rights, moderate in fighting inflation

Filipinos were also given the chance to rate the Duterte administration's performance in specific governance tasks, producing what SWS calls its "Governance Report Card."

The survey results show that the Duterte government's net satisfaction rating improved by one grade on 5 specific subjects, compared to the last survey.

The 5 subjects that showed marked improvement were on "promoting women's rights" (19 points up), "building and maintenance of public works" (4 points up), "deciding quickly" (17 points up), "transparency in government activities" (11 points up), and "fighting inflation" (6 points up).

Government Report Card for December 2018 survey

Subject December 2018 Rating Change since September 2018 Rating Promoting women's rights +71 excellent +19 Building and maintenance of public works +70 excellent +4 Helping the poor +68 very good +5 Protecting human rights +62 very good +8 Reconstructing Marawi City

+60 very good +2 Fighting terrorism +55 very good +2 Transparency in government activities +54 very good +11 Deciding quickly +50 very good +17 Fighting crimes +44 good +1 Reconciling with Muslim rebels +43 good +2 Eradicating graft and corruption +42 good +4 Defending Philippine sovereignty in the West PH Sea

+40 good +1 Reconciling with communist rebels

+39 good -3 Fulfilling commitments in international treaties

+39 good -1 Foreign relations +38 good -2 Ensuring that no family will ever be hungry +28 moderate +5 Fighting inflation

+14 moderate +6

Malacañang welcomed the survey results saying on Tuesday, March 12, that the rise in satisfaction is a "vote of public confidence and demonstration of the people's unshakeable trust" in the administration.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo also highlighted the 19-point increase in net satisfaction rating for "protecting women's rights."

"These figures are loud and clear repudiations of the critics and detractors of PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) who have described him as misogynistic, anti-poor, and anti-human rights," said Panelo.

Just the night before, Duterte had slammed his female critics for "depriving" him of freedom of expression when they doubled down on calling him out for his crude remarks, which have included rape jokes. (READ: From 'fragrant' Filipinas to shooting vaginas: Duterte's top 6 sexist remarks) – Rappler.com