Published 4:25 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Estrella Service Road in Makati City will be partially closed starting 11 pm on March 23, a Saturday, to give way to the reconstruction of the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced the partial closure in a press briefing on Tuesday, March 12.

The MMDA said the closure of the Estrella Service Road will be from Gumamela Street to the direction of JP Rizal, while the other direction going to the Rockwell area will remain open to motorists.

The closure will last up to two years, until the expected completion of the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge in 2021.

The MMDA said affected vehicles coming from EDSA or Rockwell must turn at Gumamela Street, left at Camia Street, to JP Rizal then to destination.

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said all alternate routes "will be cleared of illegally parked vehicles and other obstructions."

These alternate routes include the streets of Camia, Gumamela, and Progreso.

"We want to utilize all roads in the vicinity," Garcia said. – Rappler.com