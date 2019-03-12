The 4 male suspects allegedly shot it out with pursuing policemen after ignoring two checkpoints

Published 8:34 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Four riding-in-tandem suspects have been killed by Pampanga cops in a shootout late night Monday, March 11, regional police announced on Tuesday, March 12.

According to the police statement, some 4 men aboard two motorcycles were ordered to stop at a checkpoint in Barangay Dila-dila in Santa Rita town but they just ignored the police.

They allegedly did the same with another checkpoint they came across in the town. (READ: PNP's next target: 'Riding-in-tandem' shooters)

"Joint teams conducted hot pursuit operation leading to a brief exchange of fire resulting to the wounding of the suspects who were rushed to Diosdado Macapagal Hospital, Guagua, Pampanga," the statement read.

The 4, however, were pronounced dead on arrival. Cops said they recovered 4 pistols from the suspects: a caliber-.38 revolver, and 3 caliber-.45 pistols. (READ: Central Luzon: New killing fields in Duterte's drug war)

"As we continue to intensify our aggressive anti-illegal drugs campaign, we also keep on maximizing our anti-criminality efforts especially on motorcycle riding suspects to put a stop if not prevent nefarious activities of these lawless elements," Central Luzon police director Chief Superintendent Joel Coronel said. – Rappler.com