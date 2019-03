Jaafar's passing comes just over two weeks after the new members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) members they took their oath of office in Malacañang

Published 7:15 AM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine News Agency reports the death of Ghazali Jaafar, first vice chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and chairman of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission, Wednesday dawn, March 13.



Jaafar's passing was confirmed by his son Councilor Butch Abo, said a tweet from ABS-CBN. – Rappler.com

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the lastest update.