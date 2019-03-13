Rizal Medical Center in Pasig is among the hospitals hardest hit by the current water crisis

Published 5:40 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Responding to a distress call from the Rizal Medical Center (RMC) in Pasig City, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) mobilized two 12-liter and 4 10-liter water tankers, which can load up to 64,000 liters per batch, to fill up the hospital’s 145,000-liter reservoir Wednesdy, March 13.

RMC is among the hospitals hardest hit by the water shortage caused by the Manila Water (MW) service interruption. MW blames the precipitous drop in the water level of La Mesa Dam as the reason for the water shortage.

(READ: Maynilad to share supply with Manila Water)

Senator Richard Gordon, PRC chairman, said he immediately dispatched their water tankers to the hospital upon learning from Health Secretary Francisco Duque III about the water problem at RMC.

“The problem was formidable. We solved it by providing a pump that can fill the water tanks, which will supply water in the 450-bed hospital. This should help the patients who are vulnerable due to lack of potable and clean water in the facility,” he said.

Hospitals, Gordon said, are being prioritized by PRC to ensure that healthcare services will not be interrupted, and to avoid hygiene complications, such as sepsis.

Gordon said Red Cross is eyeing to acquire more 10,000-liter water tankers to assist other affected hospitals in the metropolis.

“We are ready to address the needs of the hospitals because we have water tankers that are capable of filling up a high-pressure water system,” Gordon said.

The PRC currently has a total of 20 water tankers, 8 of which are in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, Gordon said people who want to help in PRC’s response to the Metro Manila water crisis may send their donations at the following bank accounts:

Banco De Oro

Account name: Philippine Red Cross

Peso account: 00-4530190938

Dollar account: 10-453-0039482

Swift code: BNORPHMM

Metrobank

Account name: Philippine Red Cross

Peso account: 151-7-15152434-2

Dollar account: 151-2-15100218-2

Swift code: MBTCPHMM

– Rappler.com