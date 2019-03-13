The 'Tulong-Trabaho Act' gives funding to select technical-vocational training programs and schools so that Filipinos who wish to expand their skill set may get free training and education

Published 6:23 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos who pass qualification standards will get free technical-vocational education and training from the government as mandated by a new law signed recently by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Tulong-Trabaho Act or Republic Act No 11230, signed by Duterte on February 22, creates a "Tulong-Trabaho Fund" which will fund the education of qualified beneficiaries in training programs to be certified by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The funding will be for Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs offered by Selected Training Programs (STPs). STPs are school-based, enterprise-based, community-based, web-based programs to be chosen by TESDA following the recommendation of industry boards.

"All costs to be incurred in undergoing assessment and certification, issuance of national certificates and other documents, administrative and all other procedures required for the completion of TVET programs under the STPs shall be free of charge to the qualified recipients under Section 9 of this Act," reads the law.

Who is qualified? Any person who is at least 15 years old and who either is not employed, not in training, or not in education; or is employed but not receiving any training from their employers may be eligible for the funding.

But there will be a selection process. It will be industry boards or bodies who will submit a list of trainees who want the training to their region's TESDA Regional Director. The Directors will then submit the list of qualified recipients to the TESDA Director-General who will then come up with the final list.

Ensuring qualify of training. The law also provides a mechanism for making sure training centers and schools that receive funds from the Tulong-Trabaho Fund will provide quality training to beneficiaries.

The recipient industry boards and institutions have to ensure that at least 80% of the beneficiaries of the fund are able to pass the Philippine Technical-Vocational Education and Training Competency Assessment and Certification System.

"Failure to meet the passing rate shall subject the school or training center to performance review and audit by the TESDA Board," reads the law. – Rappler.com