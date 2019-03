Marawi City Vice Mayor Arafat Salic is arrested for rebellion charges

Published 6:06 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Marawi City Vice Mayor Arafat Salic has been arrested by the police and military for rebellion charges, the Armed Forces of the Philippines announced on Wednesday, March 13.

"Salic is included in the Office of the Martial Law Administrator Arrest Order dated September 4, 2017 for rebellion case," said Colonel Romeo Brawner, 103rd Infantry Brigade Commander.

