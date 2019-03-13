The USS Blue Ridge is the US Navy's most advanced command ship. Watch why the visit matters.

Published 8:10 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines received another important guest on Wednesday, March 13.

The USS Blue Ridge dropped its anchors off capital Manila, kicking off the US Navy's visit to meet Philippine Navy officials and "get to know the country better."

The USS Blue Ridge is the oldest yet most advanced US Navy command ship. At 42 years old, it can be used as the command center for the US Navy's 7th fleet from anywhere in the world.

Why does the visit matter? Rappler's Rambo Talabong files this report. – Rappler.com