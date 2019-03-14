Hospitals have not been spared by the water shortage hitting parts of Metro Manila. How do doctors and patients cope?

Published 8:27 AM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – At the Rizal Medical Center (RMC) in Pasig City, the water shortage hitting parts of Metro Manila and Rizal can spell the difference between caring for more patients or delaying treatment.

RMC chief Dr Relito Saquilayan on Tuesday, March 13, said low water supply has affected daily activities such as surgeries, the delivery of babies, dialysis, and basic hygiene and sanitation. At one point, the hospital also had to temporarily limit admissions, but this has since been lifted as of Tuesday.

Saquilayan said, however, that if the water supply dips again, RMC may need to find a another quick solution.

A repeat of that dire situation is likely as water levels remain uncertain and change daily. (READ: Manila Water: Hospitals will be 'top priority' during shortage)

How do hospitals and patients cope? Rappler’s Sofia Tomacruz files this report. – Rappler.com