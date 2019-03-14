All 121 passengers and 7 crew members of the chartered flight from Taiwan are safe

Published 8:51 AM, March 14, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – A Taiwan airplane overshot the runway of Kalibo International Airport in Kalibo, Aklan shortly upon landing in the evening of Wednesday, March 13.

The Far Eastern Air Transport aircraft from Taipei (Taiwan) to Kalibo, operating as flight FE321, was seen beyond the end of airport runway portion west side of the terminal building at around 6:30 pm.

After the accident, rescue crews and fire volunteers evacuated all 121 passengers and 7 crew members of the McDonnell Douglas MD83 with tail number B-28025 without injuries. They were safe and brought by tourist buses to Kalibo terminal building.

Initial investigation showed the airplane front landing gear left the paved surface of the runway while it was taxiing to Kalibo airport terminal building.

Airport personnel and rescuers then towed the Taiwan airplane from the far end of the runway to the Kalibo airport parking bay. All evening flights to and from Kalibo resumed after one hour and a half.

An airline accident investigation team from Manila was dispatched to Kalibo to determine the cause of accident especially to check the condition of the pilots.

“Three aircrafts in the apron were put on hold for departure while the operation in the site was being conducted. The airport operation resumed after more than one hour. No incoming in-flights were affected,” said Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Kalibo airport manager Engr. Eusebio Monserate, Jr.

All Taiwanese passengers on a chartered flight from Taipei were bound for the beach island of Boracay. The charter service flight FE322 was supposed to leave Kalibo airport for a two-hour flight to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei at 8:15 pm Wednesday.

“The situation was manageable but it needed a quick response,” Monserate added.

Currently, Kalibo airport serves 26 international flights and nine domestic flights daily. – Rappler.com