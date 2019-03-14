'There is still a long way to go and there will also be other evidence that will eventually be presented by the parties,' says the court

Published 7:55 PM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) denied bail for Mark Taguba and Eirene Mae Tatad, alleged fixer and importer respectively in the case of the smuggled P6.4 billion worth of shabu.

Manila RTC Branch 46 ruled that the evidence is strong to deny the petitions for bail of Taguba and Tatad.

"Thus, given these pieces of evidence against the accused at this point, the court denies the petitions for bail of the accused Taguba and Tatad," said the resolution.

Taguba and Tatad were charged with the non-bailable offense of drug importation over the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of shabu from China.

The court noted that both had admitted participation in the importation of the shipment – Taguba as Bureau of Customs broker and Tatad as owner of EMT Trading, the importer of the shipment.

Taguba and Tatad have been in jail since their arrest in February 2018. A year later, in February 2019, the National Bureau of Investigation arrested Chinese businessman Kenneth Dong, an alleged middleman.

Six others, all Chinese and Taiwanese, have evaded arrest.

"This court is merely confronted with two petitions for bail and not a disposition of the case after a trial on the merits. There is still a long way to go and there will also be other evidence that will eventually be presented by the parties," the court said. – Rappler.com