Published 12:00 AM, March 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Thursday, March 14, it had arrested a 49-year-old Korean who is wanted in South Korea for drug trafficking.

The BI's Fugitive Search Unit coordinated with Korean Police Attaché Chang Sung-soo in arresting Lee Yun-sung at No. 3 Soli Street, Barangay Sangandaan, Caloocan City.

Citing Consul and Police Attaché Lee Soo-bok of the South Korean embassy in the Philippines, the BI said the suspect is an undocumented alien who is wanted in his country for violating Korea's Narcotics Control Act. His passport, which expired in June 2007, has not been renewed since.

According to the BI, the suspect faces arrest warrants from at least 3 different South Korean courts for drug smuggling. Several kilos of illegal narcotics were allegedly smuggled by the suspect through air freights from the Philippines to South Korea.

The BI said Lee, who is in the Interpol's red notice list for narcotics trafficking, is still under investigation pending deportation proceedings. – Rappler.com