Published 1:14 PM, March 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A woman was arrested at the Metro Transit Line 3 (MRT3) Taft Station for bringing a gun.

According to the initial report of MRT3, a security guard apprehended Emelyn Zapra, 28, after she was found with a 9 mm pistol with 8 live ammunition upon her entry at the baggage inspection area of the station.

Zapra was charged with violating Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and the Omnibus Election Code for carrying the gun.

She is detained at the Police Community Precinct 6 in Pasay City. – Rappler.com