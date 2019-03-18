The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board reiterates that Go-Jek's local subsidiary does not meet the 60% Filipino ownership requirement

Published 3:10 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) again denied the application of Indonesian ride-hailing giant Go-Jek to enter the Philippine market.

Go-Jek had filed an application to be a transport network company through its subsidiary Velox Technology Philippines.

In a text message to Rappler on Monday, March 18, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III confirmed that Velox's application was denied due to foreign ownership.

"[It] did not meet [the] citizenship requirement," Delgra told Rappler.

Back in January, the LTFRB's pre-accreditation committee rejected Velox's application for being 99.99% owned by its parent company Velox South-East Asia Holdings, which is Singaporean.

The LTFRB said the Department of Transportation recognizes transportation network vehicle services under public transport, thus requiring firms to be at least 60% Filipino-owned.

Ayala Corporation and Go-Jek had acquisition talks, said sources familiar with the matter.

The LTFRB's latest decision means ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines remains at the forefront of the industry. Currently, it still dominates the market with 49,000 active drivers on its platform as of February 2019.

Almost a year has passed since Uber sold its Southeast Asia operations to Grab. Since then, the LTFRB has accredited 8 other firms – MiCab, Hirna, Hype, Owto, GoLag, ePickMeUp, Snappy Cab, and Ryd Global.

But these other firms have yet to make a significant impact on the ride-hailing market, with the Philippine Competition Commission saying that the LTFRB should "look outside" for a viable option for consumers. (READ: Months after Uber left, where are the new ride-hailing firms?) – Rappler.com