'Indisposed' Duterte skips two events in Davao City
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte missed two scheduled events in Davao City on Friday, March 15, supposedly because he was "indisposed."
According to his former aide, Bong Go, the President had a headache and was "indisposed," so he couldn't attend a distribution of certificates of land ownership awards in Matina, Davao City, as well as a PDP-Laban campaign rally in Ma-a, also in Davao City.
His daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, who represented him at the first event, said she didn't ask anymore about the President when she agreed to represent him.
PDP-Laban campaign spokesperson Ron Munsayac said they were informed that the President was not feeling well.
"We understand the President's hectic schedule and greatly appreciate the time and effort he gives his senatorial candidates. We are looking forward to his attendance in our next PDP-Laban campaign rally scheduled on March 20 in Bataan," Munsayac added.
The President has skipped several other events in the past, some due to health reasons, and others for vague reasons.
Here are all the activities he has skipped during his presidency:
- Barangay Summit on Peace and Order in Palo, Leyte in 2019
- Bonifacio Day ceremony in 2018
- Pagcor event in Malacañang in 2018
- Independence Day ceremony in 2017
- APEC gala dinner in Vietnam (November 2017)
- Two summits in Laos: the ASEAN-US and ASEAN-India summits (September 2016)
- Photo-op of ASEAN leaders with US President Barack Obama, also in Laos (September 2016)
- APEC family photo in Peru (November 2016)
- APEC Economic Leaders' Retreat "where heads of state divide themselves into smaller groups" and they can "freely discuss among themselves" (November 2016)
- APEC gala dinner hosted by Peru President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (November 2016)
- Go Negosyo summit in Davao City in 2016
– with reports from Pia Ranada and Camille Elemia/Rappler.com