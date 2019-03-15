President Rodrigo Duterte's former aide Bong Go says the President is indisposed and couldn't make it to a distribution of certificates of land ownership awards and a PDP-Laban campaign rally

Published 1:15 AM, March 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte missed two scheduled events in Davao City on Friday, March 15, supposedly because he was "indisposed."

According to his former aide, Bong Go, the President had a headache and was "indisposed," so he couldn't attend a distribution of certificates of land ownership awards in Matina, Davao City, as well as a PDP-Laban campaign rally in Ma-a, also in Davao City.

His daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, who represented him at the first event, said she didn't ask anymore about the President when she agreed to represent him.

PDP-Laban campaign spokesperson Ron Munsayac said they were informed that the President was not feeling well.

"We understand the President's hectic schedule and greatly appreciate the time and effort he gives his senatorial candidates. We are looking forward to his attendance in our next PDP-Laban campaign rally scheduled on March 20 in Bataan," Munsayac added.

The President has skipped several other events in the past, some due to health reasons, and others for vague reasons.

Here are all the activities he has skipped during his presidency:

– with reports from Pia Ranada and Camille Elemia/Rappler.com