Published 9:50 AM, March 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Alabel town in Sarangani on Saturday, March 16.

According to a bulletin posted by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake was recorded at 7:07 am on Saturday. Aftershocks were expected.

The earthquake was felt in the following areas:

Intensity V - Koronadal City; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity IV - Alabel, Malapatan & Kiamba Sarangani; General Santos City and Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity III - Davao City; Glan, Sarangani;Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity II - Kidapawan City; Makilala & Magpet, North Cotabato

Intensity I - Cagayan De Oro City

– Rappler.com