Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Sarangani
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Alabel town in Sarangani on Saturday, March 16.
According to a bulletin posted by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake was recorded at 7:07 am on Saturday. Aftershocks were expected.
The earthquake was felt in the following areas:
- Intensity V - Koronadal City; Malungon, Sarangani
- Intensity IV - Alabel, Malapatan & Kiamba Sarangani; General Santos City and Tupi, South Cotabato
- Intensity III - Davao City; Glan, Sarangani;Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat
- Intensity II - Kidapawan City; Makilala & Magpet, North Cotabato
- Intensity I - Cagayan De Oro City
– Rappler.com