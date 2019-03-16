The Civil Service Commission says heads of agencies, including LGUs, are authorized to issue internal rules suspending the wearing of office uniforms for the duration of the water shortage in Metro Manila and drought in other areas

Published 1:22 PM, March 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has reminded heads of government agencies and local government units that they are authorized to suspend the requirement to wear office uniforms in consideration of the water shortage affecting parts of Metro Manila and Rizal, and the drought in other parts of the country.

The CSC issued the reminder in a press statement on Friday, March 15.

It said that “heads of agencies, including local government units, are authorized to issue internal rules suspending the wearing of office uniforms until the water shortage in National Capital Region and drought in other provinces in the Philippines is over.”

“We understand that there may be employees affected by water shortage who are unable to regularly wash their office uniforms. We do not want this to become a reason for their absence from work and to eventually cause problems in productivity,” the CSC said.

Parts of Metro Manila and Rizal serviced by Manila Water have experienced water supply problems for over a week now, affecting households and establishments. (READ: EXPLAINER: What caused Manila Water's service problems?) – Rappler.com