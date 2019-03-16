Water concessionaires in Boracay Island say consumers should 'prepare' for the drier days ahead

Published 8:56 PM, March 16, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – Water service providers in Boracay Island reminded establishments and consumers to conserve water on the onset of summer season and El Niño.

General Manager Maria Mabelle Amatorio of Boracay Island Water Company, a subsidiary of Ayala-led Manila Water, said that every household needs to save clean and potable water "in preparation for drier days ahead."

"Maging water-wais at magtipid ng tubig sa panahon ng El Niño. (Be a wise water consumer and conserve it during El Niño)," said Amatorio said.

She said some practical tips to consider are by turning off the faucet while shaving or brushing teeth; not letting the water run when washing the dishes; and watering the plants in the evening or early in the morning when the temperature is cooler.

Boracay Tubi System Inc, a subsidiary of MacroAsia Properties Development Corporation, also advised concessionaires to regularly monitor water leaks in their establishments and houses.

Tourists and residents water demand peaks normally during holiday season and summer in the main tourist destination of Boracay Island.

The water utility company officials assured there was enough drinking water supply for residents and tourists in Boracay’s 3 barangays of Manoc-Manoc, Balabag and Yapak.

Nabaoy River in mainland Malay is the main source of water supply for Boracay Island, the only tourist destination in the country with a centralized sewerage and water treatment system. – Rappler.com