The simulation aims to check if it is viable to permanently open Kennon Road to two-way vehicular traffic on weekends

Published 8:56 AM, March 17, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Cordillera Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) reopened Kennon Road from 6 pm on Friday, March 15, to 6 am on Monday, March 18, for a test run.

The simulation aims to check if it is viable to permanently open Kennon Road to two-way vehicular traffic on weekends.

Albert Mogol, CDRRMC chairman and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) director, however said on Friday that only light vehicles weighing less than 5 tons will be allowed to pass Kennon Road.

"We will simulate to ensure the safety of all motorists who will use it and to assure that there will be a smooth flow of traffic," Mogol said.

He said when Kennon Road was opened during the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) homecoming and the Baguio Flower Festival in February, no untoward incident happened. "It was successful because everybody cooperated."

After the simulation this weekend, they will assess if they can continue to open the road on weekends for the whole summer season, until pending projects are completed.

Meanwhile, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cordillera Director Tiburcio Canlas said the rock netting for slope protection along several sections of the 33-kilometer road is ongoing.

Canlas said they will see if they need to stop working on weekends when the road is open or if they can simply install safety nets to prevent rocks from falling and hitting passersby.

Canlas said the DPWH will install a billboard at the Saytan area and at BGH about the road reopening. Signs will also be placed along "one-way" road sections and remove the markers after 6 am on Monday to avoid confusion. – Rappler.com