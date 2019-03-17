To address the Metro Manila water crisis, a draft executive order places the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) under the Office of the President

Published 12:13 PM, March 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Duterte administration is preparing an executive order (EO) to address the Metro Manila water crisis, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Sunday, March 17.

"At this point, we have built a consensus on how we can address these issues, but the recommendations as outlined in the EO will still be subject to the approval of the President," Nograles said.

According to Nograles, the draft EO covers the upgrade of the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) to a body under the Office of the President (OP) for "policy, direction-setting, and the integration of all government efforts pertaining to water."

The NWRB is currently mandated to craft policy and regulate water resources and is under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

"Given the scope and breadth of water-related concerns, the supervision of OP could help ensure that all 30-plus agencies involved in water resource management are on the same page," Nograles explained.

Should Duterte approve the proposed EO, Nograles said one of the first tasks of the water resources board would be to craft a "national water management master plan." – Rappler.com