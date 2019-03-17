The Court of Appeals says the company of former Oriental Mindoro governor Rodolfo Valencia should return a P321-million Nasugbu land to its original owner

Published 3:05 PM, March 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Court of Appeals (CA) affirmed a lower court's decision that the firm of former Oriental Mindoro governor Rodolfo Valencia should return 150 hectares of land in Nasugbu, Batangas, worth P321.6 million to its original owner.

The CA's 8th Division upheld the decision by the Batangas City Regional Trial Court (RTC) ordering Valencia's company, RGV Development Corporation (RGVDC), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines Retirement and Separation Benefits System (AFP-RSBS) to return the land to Group Developers Incorporated (GDI).

The two companies agreed that RGV would pay the P321.6 million to GDI with the help of the Manila Banking Corporation and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. A bulk of this amount was meant to be distributed to the land's informal settlers (P117.16 million), and to be used in the development of relocation sites (P129.47 million).

The CA agreed with the Batangas RTC that of the hundreds of millions that RGV should pay, the GDI only received P1 million as "earnest money."

For RGV, they claimed that GDI had been satisfied with them after they cleared the lot of occupants with the help of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

"The amount of P117,166,400.00 and P129,474,250.00 constituted the bulk of the purchase price, and as such, RGVDC's noncompliance with their obligation constituted nonpayment of the full purchase price, and consequently, a breach of contract on their part," the CA said in its 15-page ruling penned by Associate Justice Ronaldo Roberto Martin.

It added: "In this case, RGVDC failed to pay the purchase price which gave GDI a right to demand the fulfillment or cancellation of the obligation under an existing valid contract... Here, GDI opted to have the contracts rescinded, which is well within its right." – Rappler.com