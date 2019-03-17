The Department of Environment and Natural Resources says barangays, as 'frontliners,' must be aware of their critical role in the cleanup of Manila Bay

Published 6:05 PM, March 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) wants barangays surrounding Manila Bay and nearby river systems to commit to keeping the waters clean, as part of the national government's rehabilitation campaign.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said they will be meeting with officials of 337 barangays on Monday, March 18, to remind them of their role in keeping Manila Bay clean. (READ: Manila Bay rehab: The challenge of cleaning up the nation's waste)

"The success of the rehabilitation effort hinges on the support from the local government units, particularly the barangays, which are actually the frontliners in the cleanup, rehabilitation, and preservation of the waters of Manila Bay," said Cimatu in a statement on Sunday, March 17.

Out of the 337 barangays, 169 are situated beside the Pasig-Marikina-San Juan rivers, while some 68 barangays are near the Malabon-Tullahan-Tinajeros rivers.

Another 40 barangays beside the Muntinlupa-Parañaque-Las Piñas-Zapote rivers will also be part of the forum with the DENR on Monday.

Those closer to the bay, such as 42 barangays in Pasay City and 18 barangays in Navotas City, will be present as well.

These barangays will also be part of the DENR's plan to clean up estuaries and waterways, which will be done on March 31. – Rappler.com