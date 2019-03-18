Initial reports revealed that a house used as a manufacturing site for blasting caps and detonators exploded in the municipality of Santo Tomas

Published 6:52 PM, March 18, 2019

BATANGAS, Philippines – Two people were killed and a child was injured in an explosion in Sto Tomas town, Batangas, around 11 am Monday morning, March 18.

Batangas police director Senior Superintendent Edwin Quilates said the explosion occured in Madison Garden Subdivision, Barangay San Roque, Sto Tomas.

The fatalities were identified as Joy Patiño and Jerwin Salazar.

Five-year-old Jorel Salazar was injured and is currently being treated at St Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Initial reports revealed that a house used as a manufacturing site for blasting caps and detonators exploded for a still unknown reason.

Quilantes said the house was surrounded by a concrete fence at the farthest end of the subdivision. The site was surrounded by uninhabited houses and vacant lots.

Recovered from the scene were more or less 1,000 blasting caps and rolls of timed fuse consistent with those used for quarrying, mining, and illegal fishing.

The police have requested assistance from the Regional Explosives and Ordnance Division and SOCO to conduct a technical crime scene investigation. – Rappler.com