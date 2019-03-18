The arrest follows a nearly two-year search for Joel Aquino Pasay, who was indicted in May of 2017 for the receipt of child pornography

Published 9:00 PM, March 18, 2019

PAMPANGA, Philippines – The combined efforts of US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents, the Philippine National Police (PNP) – Manila Police District Special Operations Unit (SOU), and the Philippine Bureau of Immigration (BI) Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) led to the arrest of a US fugitive wanted on child pornography-related charges last Saturday, March 16.

HSI Manila, HSI Las Vegas, the PNP-SOU and the BI-FSU worked together towards the successful arrest of Joel Aquino Pasay, a US citizen, in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The arrest followed a nearly two-year search for Pasay, who was a fugitive in the US. On May 2, 2017, Pasay was indicted by US District Court of Nevada for violation of Title 18 U.S. Code 2252A(a)(2), or the receipt of child pornography. – Rappler.com