Published 8:52 PM, March 18, 2019

BENGUET, Philippines – A known pickpocket in Baguio who last came from jail in January was found dead in Tuba, Benguet over the weekend after going missing since January.

The body of Joebert Pana Neri, 29, was identified on Sunday, March 17, by his wife Girlie Micua Neri.

Joebert’s body was found near the road at the National Housing Authority in Tadiangan, Tuba, Benguet. He was shot on the left cheek and jaw. The police also noticed a slash on his neck and several abrasions on his torso.

Two empty shells from a caliber .45 pistol were found near Neri’s body. He was wearing denim pants, a black T-shirt and jacket, and gray rubber shoes.

According to Girlie Neri, her husband was a pickpocket operating at Block 4 of the Baguio Hilltop Market. He was jailed twice, with the latest being last January.

She said she last saw Joebert on the morning of January 16 as she was minding their store in Baguio. She asked him to buy cigarettes, but he never came back.

She said she remembered a certain Dong whom Joebert met at the jail last December, who called for them to meet at Camp Allen. She tried calling both their numbers but their phones were out of reach.

Joebert’s body was brought to the Damayan Funeral Homes for autopsy. – Rappler.com